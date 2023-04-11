God of War Ragnarok Gets New PS5 and PS4 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

God of War Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for its popular action-adventure game on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. Just last week, Ragnarok received a notable patch that finally added New Game+ support to the latest God of War entry. And while this feature was met with praise from fans, it seems that it also introduced a number of new bugs to the title that have now been rectified.

As of this moment, God of War Ragnarok update version 4.01 is now available to download. This patch doesn't look to make any massive overhauls to the game, and instead, it simply fixes lingering problems that have come about in the wake of New Game+ being folded in. Some of these issues in question have been related to quests, equipment, and trophies that were not properly unlocked. Fortunately, this update should now solve all of these errors for those who have experienced them personally.

You can find the full patch notes for this new God of War Ragnarok update attached below.

Equipment

Fixed an issue where Darkdale Waist Guard or Risen Snow Armor could not be upgraded past Level 9 in NG+.

Quests

Fixed an issue where certain quest resources were not granted upon completion in NG+ (Lindwyrm Scales, Sovereign Coals, Essence of Hel). These resources will be granted retroactively to players who should have received them.

System

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash when loading certain save files.

Trophies

Fixed an issue where the "Ready for Commitment" trophy would not unlock when upgrading NG+ armor to Level 9 or above.

Fixed an issue where the "Dragon Slayer" trophy could not be earned during NG+ if the player did not craft the Dragon Scale armor during first playthrough on base game.

Fixed an issue where the "Phalanx" trophy could not be earned if the player crafted a Level 9+ shield prior to crafting every other type of shield.

If you receive the armor from the Lost Items Chest in the shop, you will need to restart or reload your game to get the trophy.

Please note that these trophies will be granted retroactively to players who fulfilled the prerequisites between the time the NG+ patch (v. 04.00) and this patch were implemented.

UI/UX