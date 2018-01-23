God of War Latest Leak Shows Another April Release Date (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Sony has now confirmed the April 20th release date.

There has been a lot of information buzzing around about the upcoming God of War title; learning more about Atreus, gameplay … boats. But now a new leak has arrived to shed a little more light on when exactly we can get our hands on the newest adventure and it’s not the first one to point to this date either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to the above screenshot, a listing for the collector’s edition appeared on Amazon (and is still live at the time this article was written) to share that the next step for Kratos will be dropping on April 20th 2018. That is, if the leak turns out to be correct. This isn’t the first retailer release date leak, and many times they end up being off mark. That’s not to say there’s no validity to it – Santa Monica Studios has mentioned that they are gunning for a Spring release window and this date does fall in-line with that beautifully.

Another important thing to note is the price difference between this collector’s edition and the Stone Mason edition we revealed earlier, which was thought to BE the collector’s edition. With the $20 price difference and no images to show, it’s very possible that this listing was made in error though definitely still work the speculation when looking at the timetable for which the planned release is set for. Like all leaks like this, take them with a grain of salt until the publishers themselves give official confirmation.

Until we get official word on when the PlayStation 4 exclusive will drop, here’s a little more information about the title in case you missed it:

As per PlayStation, it is a new beginning for Kratos. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, he ventures into the brutal Norse wilds with his son Atreus, fighting to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series—satisfying combat, breathtaking scale, and a powerful narrative—and fuses them anew.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.