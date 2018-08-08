God of War New Game Plus Coming August 20, Details Revealed

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio announced today a release date for God of War’s New Game+ mode that’ll allow players to replay the game’s story once again will all your earned loot in tow.

The New Game+ mode was originally announced during Sony’s E3 presentation, a side note among the larger showcases for games like Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II. Sony said that players’ opinions and requests for a New Game+ mode had been heard and that one was in the works, but a release date for it wasn’t known. That’s now changed with Santa Monica Studio confirming that the replayable feature will be available later this month on Aug. 20.

“God of War New Game+ will be available as a free patch update on August 20th (that’s our 4th month anniversary already),” Santa Monica Studio announced. “Remember, to access all the greatness of New Game+, you’ll need to complete the story campaign of God of War on any difficulty. If you already did, New Game+ will be ready and waiting for you on August 20th once you’ve patched. If you haven’t beaten the game yet, you’ve got two weeks, friend. Your boat and Axe and BOI are waiting.”

The mode won’t just toss players back into the game they just beat with some now-overpowered gear, though. Instead, it’ll increase the difficulty by forcing encounters with enemies of higher levels and will give players new gear to look for. An entirely new resource will be added alongside new armors and enchantments with all of that confirmed in the studio’s announcement details below.

Relive the journey of Kratos and Atreus with all of your previous armors, enchantments, talismans, resources and abilities on the difficulty of your choosing.

Test your skills against higher level enemies; some of which might even have a few new tricks up their sleeves!

Unique to New Game+ is a brand new rarity level of equipment to craft and upgrade! Collect ‘Skap Slag’, a new resource to upgrade your gear to the best of the best from our finest blacksmiths.

Play the game in a whole new way by exploring new customization options with extremely powerful new armor sets and enchantments.

Finally, get right back into the action with the newly added ability to skip through cinematics in both normal and New Game+ modes once a full play through has been completed.

The update is the biggest one God of War has ever received, the developers said, and it’s will be released on Aug. 20.