God of War PC Studio Working to Turn "Flagship" PlayStation IP Into a Live-Service Game

A "flagship" PlayStation IP is apparently being turned into a live-service project by Jetpack Interactive, a studio that worked to bring God of War to the PC platform. It's not known which IP it is that's being focused during this initiative with news of these plans only recently revealed through a job listing on LinkedIn. There was also an indication that God of War Ragnarok could be coming to the PC platform later on, though that's perhaps less surprising now given how many PlayStation games have come to the PC.

The LinkedIn listing in question was spotted by ResetEra users and discussed within the forums. The original LinkedIn post went up close to a week ago now with Jetpack Interactive recounting its work on the PC version of God of War first before teasing what's in the works now to entice prospective applicants.

"We are now working directly with Sony to develop one of its flagship IPs within its much anticipated live services games portfolio," the listing said. "If you're revved up about being part of a small and skilled SWAT team making some of the finest AAA games out there – we're pretty sure you'll like working at Jetpack."

Elsewhere in the post, Jetpack Interactive referred to the PlayStation property as a "prized IP." While the listed job requirements sometimes hint at what kind of game the project might pertain to – one of the best hints about a Ghost of Tsushima sequel, for example, said applicants for a potential Sucker Punch Productions job had to be familiar with Ghost of Tsushima – nothing of that sort was offered in this particular LinkedIn listing.

Outside of whatever this project may be, the LinkedIn post also notably talks contains what might be a hint about a PC version of God of War Ragnarok. The post says Jetpack Interactive has been working with Sony Santa Monica "on God Of War projects." That's notably a plural used there, but the only God of War project we know of that it's worked on was the PC version of 2018's God of War. The main page for Jetpack Interactive on LinkedIn adds to this by saying the studio "continues to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God Of War franchise."