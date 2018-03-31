God of War Confirmed to Have Performance Mode

It shouldn’t be surprising that the April release of the upcoming God of War title is highly anticipated by many. Players can’t wait to see how the team pulled off the next step of evolution for the franchise, and to see how all of those changes come together for a new experience. Now that we have the PlayStation 4 Pro that boasts optimal performance, some fans might be wondering if they’d be left out in the dust without the latest and greatest in technology.

Director Cory Barlog took to Twitter to set the record straight while also making us incredibly excited to see the phenomenal graphics in action. When one fan asked if they have to have a top of the line 4K television in order to “fully enjoy” the God of War experience, Barlog said no because there is also a nifty performance mode to kick things up a notch:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nope, you don’t have to, but if you do 4k is AMAZING, if you have a 4k TV, of course. If you don’t, we have a performance mode that puts the extra power to good use and makes the game run so so smooth! — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) March 29, 2018

When asked for clarification as to whether or not this will be available to other PlayStation 4 models outside of the pro, he did mention it was exclusive but that a 4K monitor was not required:

Ps4 pro only. If you run in 1080 on pro it will use the power normally used to render in 4k to make the game run faster. It looks/moves sooooooo nice. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) March 30, 2018

This might just be the title to nudge many in the direction of a PlayStation 4 Pro, but from everything we see – it’s going to look glorious no matter what. It really comes down to perfect preference, but Kratos and Atreus’ journey will have much to offer – 4K or not.

God of War makes its grand debut on April 20th, next month! What are your thoughts on all of the restructuring Barlog and co have done to the series? What are you most looking forward to? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!