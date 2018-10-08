‘God of War’ Player Demonstrates Incredible Combo Skills

Even after all these months of being available on store shelves (and digitally), Sony’s God of War continues to impress us. Its sense of adventure has been perfectly captured, and represents Kratos in a way we never thought we’d ever see. It’s truly impressive.

And if you need an idea of just how wild the combat can get, a Twitter user has just posted a gameplay clip with one of the most epic combos we’ve ever seen. We’re still watching it to get an idea of how to execute it properly.

The combo comes from a player named SunhiLegend, who posted a GIF of it in action, which you can see below. It lasts several seconds, and really gives you an idea of how in-depth the combat can be, if you didn’t get that already.

It begins with him using a chain to grab a far away enemy, then while he’s being dragged close, Kratos rams him with his shield, setting him up for a couple of quick strikes with the Blades of Chaos. He then launches him in the air, with his son hanging onto his back, so that he’ll be kept in place.

As the enemy flies into the air, Atreus jumps away, allowing Kratos to strike him once more, grabbing him and slamming him to the ground. He bounces back up into the air, where Kratos grabs him again, delivering a sort of whiplash move that ends up going down the chain, eventually exploding and leaving the enemy limp on the ground.

Again, it’s a quick combo, and one of many that you’re bound to discover within the game if you haven’t already. But it’s truly impressive work — and apparently the developers at Sony Santa Monica agreed, as they retweeted the message to show off these moves to their audience. And, man, now we need to jump back in and see how many of these we can really execute.

Feel free to check out the footage above, then dive into God of War for yourself if you haven’t already. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

UPDATE: Speaking of amazing combos, give this video a watch. Whoa.