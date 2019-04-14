Free ‘God of War’ PlayStation Theme and Avatars Available for One-Year Anniversary

God of War’s one-year anniversary is approaching after the game released on April 20th of last year. Since its release, the PlayStation 4 exclusive has been praised as a sharp, successful turn for the series and has received an impressive number of awards from different organizations, many of which said it was the best game of 2018. To celebrate this success and to thank the players who supported the game, Sony Santa Monica Studio announced that some God of War anniversary content in the form of a static theme and an avatar pack will be available this week.

Next Saturday will mark one year since the God of War game that focuses on father and son was released, but you won’t have to wait that long to get the content. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Shannon Studstill, the head of studio at Santa Monica, said that the theme is available now and the avatar pack will come later this week.

THANK YOU to our fans worldwide from the bottom of our hearts for embracing our new beginning. We are starting a week-long celebration of the one year anniversary of this God of War: https://t.co/8f2AlfypM7 pic.twitter.com/3mcYVTIlD1 — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) April 14, 2019

“In honor of you, our fans, we’re starting a week-long celebration of the one-year anniversary of this God of War,” Studstill said. “I’m very happy to indulge you with a small token of our appreciation. We’ve crafted a fantastic God of War Anniversary character PS4 avatar set that will be available free this Wednesday, and a PS4 dynamic theme available right now that will bring you back to serenity with Kratos and Atreus in the Lake of Nine. They’ll both be free at PlayStation Store (search God of War), whether you own the game or not.”

The avatar pack that’s seen at the top shows different characters from the game including Kratos, Atreus, the World Serpent, and more as various avatars. The God of War theme that’s shown below isn’t a dynamic one, according to the PlayStation Store listing, but it does feature a scene with Kratos and Atreus in their boat with the World Serpent behind them, a familiar scene from the game.

God of War’s free content will be available throughout this week, and the game’s one-year anniversary will be on April 20th.

