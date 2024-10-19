PlayStation Leak Reveals Return of PS2 God of War Games

It looks like PlayStation is preparing to re-release the PS2-era God of War games on PS5 and via PS Plus. In 2018, Sony rebooted the God of War franchise and brought it up from Ancient Greek mythology to Norse mythology. In 2022, it continued the reboot with the release of God of War: Ragnarok. While God of War has been supported well during the PS4 and PS5 generations, PlayStation has done little with the God of War games that came before it. It looks like this is changing though.

As pointed out over on Reddit, the PlayStation Plus tab on PS5 was recently updated by Sony to make navigating the PS Plus offering easier. One of these changes includes separated the PS Plus classics into different categories depending on their platform. And for each platform, there is accompanying icon art featuring a character from one of the supported games. Right now, the PS2 section features a Greek-era Kratos icon, which is odd because there are no PS2 God of War games available via PS Plus.

This is noteworthy by itself, but even more noteworthy with context. As you may now, the same thing happened with Regina from Dino Crisis before the PS1 game was added to PS Plus Premium this month.

This could be a mistake or an oversight, but that seems unlikely. The question is not whether this is indicative of PS2-era God of War games coming to PS5 and PS Plus Premium, but what games specifically.

There are only two PS2 God of War Games: the first God of War and God of War 2. Presumably, the pair would be added together, but it is possible one or the other, probably the first game, will be added first. Whatever the case, Sony is up to something with beardless, angry Kratos that involves PS Plus Premium.

If either or both PS2 God of War games do come to PS Plus Premium, it means subscribers to the most expensive tier will be able to play both games free of charge. PS Plus Premium won’t be required to play the games on PS5 though. They will be available for purchase, as is always the case when PlayStation classics are brought to PS5 via PS Plus Premium. Those who don’t want to buy the games outright will need a PS Plus Premium subscription though.

At the moment of publishing, neither Santa Monica Studios nor PlayStation has commented on this apparent leak in any capacity. We don’t suspect this will change for a couple different reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.