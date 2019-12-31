God of War Director Reveals His Favorite PlayStation Game of the Decade

Cory Barlog directed one of the greatest games of the decade: 2018’s God of War, which ranks right alongside Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mass Effect 2, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrims, and The Last of Us as one of the generation’s best games. It was also Barlog’s biggest and best game yet, and it pushed him to the center of the industry’s mind share. Previously, he directed 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot and had his hands in the original God of War games, but it wasn’t until his reboot and new direction for God of War hit that he became one of the biggest directors in all of video games. Point being, beyond being an incredible game, it’s also an incredibly important game for the director, and thus you wouldn’t blame him if it was his favorite PlayStation game of the decade, but it’s not: one of the aforementioned titles is.

Barlog’s favorite PlayStation game of the decade comes from Naughty Dog, a fellow PlayStation first-party studio. More specifically, taking to Twitter, Barlog revealed that his favorite PlayStation game of the decade isn’t his own personal magnum opus, but Naughty Dog’s own best work: The Last of Us.

The Last of Us. https://t.co/m8qXotVAXh — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) December 31, 2019

Personally, my favorite game of the decade has to be Rocket League, with Mass Effect 2, Europa Universalis IV, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and NieR: Automata rounding out the top five. That said, The Last of Us is a great choice. Not only is it a stellar game and an example of Naughty Dog’s mastery in storytelling, presentation, and animations, but it’s probably the game of decade for many PlayStation fans.

Elsewhere on Twitter, in seemingly half-serious fashion, Barlog also threw his hat in the ring for the Uncharted movie, which recently lost its sixth director.

🤔…Maybe I can be lucky number 7? https://t.co/movBAUh8AP — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) December 31, 2019

Of course, I would love to see Barlog take a stab at an Uncharted movie, but even more than that I’d like to see a God of War follow-up. That said, I hear Hideo Kojima is looking to make movies….