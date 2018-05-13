God of War Sets Yet Another Sales Record

God of War continues to underline its name in the history book, becoming the first Sony-published PS4 game to top the UK retail market for four straight weeks.

Despite a 30 percent dip in sales week-on-week, the Sony Santa Monica Studio-developed title defended its top spot, passing The Last of Us: Remastered as the Sony-published game with the most consecutive chart-topping weeks. In the process of claiming another record, it has become one of the biggest releases this year, alongside Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 and Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World.

Conquering the Remastered version, God of War will now have its sights on The Last of Us (PS3), which ran as top-dog for six straight weeks. Luckily, it doesn’t have much competition these next two weeks: with the biggest contenders stepping into the ring being Dark Souls Remastered and fellow PS4 exclusive Detroit: Become Human.

Elsewhere on the chart, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for the Nintendo Switch secured the number two spot for a second straight week, despite seeing a sales decline of 32 percent. The game already accounts for a quarter of the game’s lifetime sales, with the other 75 percent belonging to the Wii U version of the game that hit back in 2014.

While Donkey Kong has held its own, the same can’t be said for the Nintendo Labo, which continues, like in many other markets, to struggle in the UK. Tropical Freeze has sold more copies than both Nintendo Labo products combined. The Variety Pack is notably still on the chart at number 27, but the Robot pack has already fallen completely off (the chart goes up to 40).

The rest of the top consists of Far Cry 5, FIFA 18, and Fallout 4 at three, four, and five respectively. The week’s one new addition comes in the form of Conan Exiles, which managed to grab the number 13 spot.

Below, you can check out the full Top 10 for the week ending on May 12th. As always, it’s important to remember that the chart only includes retail sales in the UK, or in other words, does not feature digital sales of any kind.

God of War Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Far Cry 5 FIFA 18 Fallout 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2

Source: GamesIndustry