God of War Devs Hiring, Searching for New Gods

God of War for the PlayStation 4 blew fans out of the water with its incredibly thought out narrative, a complete revamp of its mythology, and seeing the dynamic between father and son with the addition of Atreus. Outlets world-wide continued to lap on the praise, with perfect scores from all sides – it’s no wonder that a potential sequel is in the works. Cory Barlog and his crew at Santa Monica tore down the franchise as we knew it to build it up into something stronger, and it worked! Now it appears he’s right back at it – at least according to a recent job posting.

The Santa Monica website recently updated its listings for what they are looking for, adding on a search for a concept artist to “create high quality characters, gods, creatures, and props.” According to the full listing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Come join the award-winning God of War development team!Santa Monica Studio is looking for an experienced Senior Character Concept artist to help develop genre defining visuals delivered only on PlayStation.Come help us design a rich cast of characters and creatures steeped in story, mythology, mixed with strong historical detail and influences.”

The duties required include:

Work with the Art Directors and Leads to create a high quality characters, gods, creatures, and props.

Must be able to create character designs that are both visually strong while also supporting the gameplay and narrative needs.

Possess the knowledge of design process through the creation of thumbnail, sketches, painting, model sheets, and production paintings.

Is able to participate in meetings, brainstorming ideas, pitching concepts, and responding to feedback.

Is comfortable receiving critiques and working under tight deadlines.

Could Director Cory Barlog be planning an elaborate expansion, or a full sequel all together? One this is for sure – I haven’t felt what that game made me feel in decades while in-game. Within the first 10 minutes I was an emotional mess over the stunning musical stylings and the incredible subtlies created within the relationship between Kratos and Atreus. I’m not usually one to say that one title is worth a system buy for, but God of War is one hundred percent worth buying a PlayStation 4 for. I’ll say it again for the people in the back: BUY THIS GAME.

God of War is now available exclusively for PlayStation.

Feel free to follow the author of this story on Twitter as long as you don’t mind the sound of freakish fangirl screams at random hours of the day @DirtyEffinHippy.