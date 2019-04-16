‘God of War’ PS4 Theme Possibly Teases a Sequel, Cory Barlog Responds

The award-winning God of War from developer Sony Santa Monica is just a few days away from its one-year anniversary, and to celebrate such a joyous occasion, they have been releasing all sorts of goodies. The series is currently on sale to ensure fans are able to revisit the earlier entries at a discounted price, and there has even been some PlayStation 4 items released to help players celebrate in style. One such item is the free PS4 dynamic theme that was made available recently, but within the theme hides something rather peculiar – a potential tease at the critically-acclaimed title’s possible sequel.

While a follow-up hasn’t exactly been announced yet, there is a strong possibility that one will be made, especially when you consider how successful God of War has been. That said, the new PS4 theme features Kratos and Atreus sitting in a boat, but an Internet sleuth on Reddit by the name of Left4Donut noticed that the boat the two are sitting in appears to have a message written on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nordic Runes, when roughly translated, appear to say “Ragnarok is coming.” For anyone somewhat versed in Norse mythology, you may know that this word has some pretty heavy significance, especially when it typically involves the end being nigh. Many players have theorized that Kratos and boy will bring about Ragnarok in future God of War installments, which would certainly be helped by this message hidden in plain sight.

In addition to this, director Cory Barlog himself responded to the discovery. Barlog, who has been teasing something as of late, replied to Numskull Designs’ Ryan Brown’s tweet about the message being found, and while it isn’t confirmation of one theory or another, we see you.

😳 — Cory Barlog 🎮 #undateable (@corybarlog) April 16, 2019

Is the director shocked that the message has been found? Are all of the teases catching up with him? Seriously, are we getting a sequel or not? Kidding aside, we very well could hear some sort of official announcement in the coming days, or whenever all lights are green and the developers are ready to reveal the next chapter.

God of War is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more on the smash hit, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will a sequel to God of War be announced in the near future, or are we all just getting our hopes up? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!