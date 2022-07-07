God of War Ragnarok Teases First Look at Asgard

It looks like the version of Asgard that will appear in God of War Ragnarok may have just been teased for the first time. Over the course of 2018's God of War, Asgard was mentioned numerous times, but the protagonists Kratos and Atreus never visited the realm for themselves. And while Santa Monica Studio previously confirmed that this wouldn't be the case in Ragnarok, we've now been given a look at what the location should have in store.

As of this week, PlayStation released a new unboxing video that shows off some of the various versions of God of War Ragnarok that will be available to purchase. One of these versions, known as the Jotnar Edition, happens to come with a map of the Nine Realms that are featured in the game. As expected, this map gives a brief look at all of the realms in question, which means that we're able to see Asgard for the first time. While there's not much to make out, Asgard is located at the top of the collector's items and seems to show that the region will contain a fortress or castle of some sort.

You can see a look at Asgard in the image here:

(Photo: PlayStation)

Obviously, it's hard to know how this small drawing of Asgard that appears on the Jotnar Edition item for God of War Ragnarok will then be realized in-game. Still, it seems likely that the massive structure we're seeing is the home of Thor, Odin, and many of the other biggest players from Norse mythology. It's also highly possible that Kratos and Atreus will enter this fortress at some point during the events of Ragnarok, although we have yet to see anything of the sort teased in the few trailers for the game that have been unveiled.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait a whole lot longer to see what God of War Ragnarok will have in store as it's set to release in the coming months. The game is now poised to arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022.