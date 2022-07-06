God of War Ragnarok Pre-Order Details: Launch Edition, Collector's Edition, and Jotnar Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier today it was revealed that God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War, will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022. You'll be able to own the game Launch Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Jötnar Edition flavors, with pre-orders opening up on July 15, 2022 at 7am PT / 10am ET.

A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found below, and this article will update with pre-order links and pricing information when they become available. Naturally, the Collector's Edition, and Jötnar Editions with their treasure trove of physical collectibles will be in short supply an high demand, so you'll want to be ready and waiting at launch time if you are determined to own them. Check out the unboxing video above to experience what it will be like to bring the Collector's and Jotnar Editions home.

God of War Ragnarök Pre-order Bonuses: All God of War Ragnarök pre-orders will include the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic). Physical editions will be redeemable with a voucher code.

God of War Ragnarök / Standard Edition: Includes the base game, the pre-order bonuses mentioned above, and the option to upgrade to the PS5 version at a later date for $10.

God of War Ragnarök / Digital Deluxe Edition: In addition to the base game, and pre-order bonuses, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök / Collector's Edition: In addition to the base game, pre-order bonuses, and Digital Deluxe Edition content, the Collector's Edition includes:

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2" Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus' wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector's Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16" Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor's signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök / Jötnar Edition: If you're all in on Ragnarok, the Jötnar Edition of the game will include everything mentioned above plus the following: