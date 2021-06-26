God of War: Ragnarok Gameplay Will Reportedly Be Revealed at Upcoming PlayStation Event

✖

Our first look at gameplay from God of War: Ragnarok (which is the tentative title that many fans have given to the sequel to 2018's God of War) is said to be appearing at an upcoming event that PlayStation will be holding. While PlayStation itself hasn't announced any sort of event of this type just yet, rumors and reports have been swirling in recent days that the company will be revealing the date for a new showcase quite soon.

News of God of War: Ragnarok gameplay premiering at this PlayStation event comes by way of Nick Baker. In recent months, Baker has been a reliable industry insider that has had scoops related to a number of announcements ahead of time. Even though his track record isn't perfect, Baker shared on social today that he has heard the first gameplay footage from God of War: Ragnarok will be shown off whenever the next PlayStation event does end up taking place.

I’m being told we’ll see our first gameplay of the new God of War at Sony’s show too. Will be exciting to see. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 26, 2021

At this point in time, there is essentially nothing that we have seen of God of War: Ragnarok. The game was first revealed last year via a teaser trailer that showed off the God of War logo alongside the words "Ragnarok Is Coming". This is why many fans have taken to calling the sequel God of War: Ragnarok, even though Sony itself has said that this isn't the official title of the game.

Since that time, the biggest pieces of news we have received about God of War: Ragnarok is that it will be coming to PlayStation 4 to go along with to PlayStation 5. Additionally, Santa Monica Studio announced just about a month ago that the game would be delayed into 2022. Previously, it was planed to launch at an undetermined date this year.

So what do you think about all of this? Would you like to see God of War: Ragnarok shown off at Sony's next marquee event? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.