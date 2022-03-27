God of War Ragnarok Release Date Update Revealed by Developer

We’re nearly a quarter into 2022 but PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio haven’t unveiled anything new about the highly-anticipated game God of War Ragnarok. Despite previously stating that the title would launch in 2022, some fans have started to worry that Ragnarok could end up slipping into 2023 given the silence that has surrounded it. Luckily, based on a new update from one of the developers working on the project, this won’t be the case.

According to a Santa Monica Studio developer that works on the studio’s community and social team, God of War Ragnarok is still very much slated to launch at some point this year. In a recent tweet, this developer, who guys by the name “Blue Owlz” on social media, made it very clear that Ragnarok will still be coming about in 2022. Although additional details about the next God of War game weren’t given in this tweet, the sequel’s launch date is something that very much seems to be set in stone for this window.

https://twitter.com/BlueOwlzMedic/status/1507102457133875216

Even though this tweet isn’t revelatory by any means, it’s still good to know that those internally at Santa Monica Studio are still aiming to let loose God of War Ragnarok in the coming nine months. Where Ragnarok will actually release within 2022 remains to be seen, but hopefully, PlayStation will give us a new update on the game’s launch date soon enough.

As a reminder, when God of War Ragnarok does end up releasing this year, it won’t be coming only to PlayStation 5. Instead, the game will be released on PlayStation 4 as well, which makes it available to an even larger audience. Whether or not it will also come to PC in the future (just as God of War did earlier this year) is something that Sony hasn’t yet announced.

At what point in 2022 do you think that God of War Ragnarok will end up releasing? And is this your own most-anticipated PlayStation game at the moment? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.