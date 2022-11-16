God of War Director Shoots Down Popular Ragnarok Fan Theory

The director behind 2018's God of War has shot down a new fan theory that involves the game and its new sequel, God of War Ragnarok. Coming into Ragnarok, there were a number of lingering story threads from God of War that fans were interested in seeing developer Santa Monica Studio tie up. Surprisingly, though, Ragnarok didn't end up answering one of the most common questions that fans had in association with the previous installment. And while some have had theories about how this moment from God of War could have been resolved in Ragnarok, one of the main faces associated with the franchise has said that these assumptions aren't accurate.

Warning: Spoilers for both God of War and God of War Ragnarok are present below.

In a recent series of interactions on Twitter, Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog opened up a dialogue with fans about the ongoing question of "Who blew the horn?" For those that may not recall, one key moment from God of War saw an unknown person blow the horn that summoned Jormungandr, also known as the World Serpent. Fans believed for years that Ragnarok would end up explaining why this happened and who summoned Jormungandr in the first place, but instead, it never adequately answered the question.

that’s cool.



wrong.



but cool.



you get a cookie.



It’s oatmeal raisin, though.



sorry. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) November 16, 2022

Although Barlog didn't go on to answer this continued question on social media, he did shoot down the most popular theory that fans have had. Specifically, some have believed that when Kratos blows Gjallarhorn near the end of God of War Ragnarok to kick off the events of Ragnarok itself, this sound then reverberated through time and was heard by those that resided in Midgard years prior. Barlog didn't say much about this theory, although he did blatantly acknowledge that it was "wrong".

In various other replies, Barlog stated that there is a "right answer" to this question, yet never went on to give fans the answer that they so desperately have been seeking. "One day I will be coherent enough to actually create the moment to answer this," Barlog ended up saying as he concluded his discussion with fans. Whether or not we'll ever see Barlog follow through on this remains to be seen, but it's definitely a good way of keeping fans invested in the series moving forward.

Do you think that Santa Monica Studio will ever end up answering this ongoing question associated with God of War? And do you think it's even an important plot thread to address? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.

And if you want to play God of War Ragnarok for yourself, the game is out now on PS5 and PS4.