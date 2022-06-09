God of War Ragnarok Fans Are Crushed After Another No-Show at Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest has now come and gone and 2022's highly-anticipated PlayStation game God of War Ragnarok was nowhere to be seen. After a recent development took place with the game just yesterday, a number of fans were convinced that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio would finally have something to say about Ragnarok's release date. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, leaving many left wondering about when the game will actually be shown off again.

Not long after Summer Game Fest came to a close this afternoon, social media started to fill up with responses from fans bemoaning the fact that God of War Ragnarok was nowhere to be seen. With no new PlayStation event announced to be happening soon, quite a few people found themselves trying to deduce when Santa Monica Studio will break the silence that continues to surround the game.

Even though various developers at Santa Monica Studio have continued to state that God of War Ragnarok will launch in 2022, fans are starting to feel otherwise. At this point in time, we haven't seen anything officially new from the project since September 2021. With nearly a year of silence between then and now, it's starting to concern a number of PlayStation fans that the project might be getting delayed once again.

For the moment, though, Sony continues to reiterate that God of War Ragnarok is still on track to release this year. Whenever it does arrive, it's also slated to come to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

