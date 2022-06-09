God of War Ragnarok Fans Are Crushed After Another No-Show at Summer Game Fest
Summer Game Fest has now come and gone and 2022's highly-anticipated PlayStation game God of War Ragnarok was nowhere to be seen. After a recent development took place with the game just yesterday, a number of fans were convinced that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio would finally have something to say about Ragnarok's release date. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, leaving many left wondering about when the game will actually be shown off again.
Not long after Summer Game Fest came to a close this afternoon, social media started to fill up with responses from fans bemoaning the fact that God of War Ragnarok was nowhere to be seen. With no new PlayStation event announced to be happening soon, quite a few people found themselves trying to deduce when Santa Monica Studio will break the silence that continues to surround the game.
Even though various developers at Santa Monica Studio have continued to state that God of War Ragnarok will launch in 2022, fans are starting to feel otherwise. At this point in time, we haven't seen anything officially new from the project since September 2021. With nearly a year of silence between then and now, it's starting to concern a number of PlayStation fans that the project might be getting delayed once again.
For the moment, though, Sony continues to reiterate that God of War Ragnarok is still on track to release this year. Whenever it does arrive, it's also slated to come to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Do you still believe that God of War Ragnarok will end up launching this year or are you starting to lose hope? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see how some fans on social media are feeling after today's let down.
Please Not a Delay to 2023...
prevnext
Alright, now I’m definitely convinced that God of War Ragnarok is delayed to 2023.— Nishanth Pedarla (@NPedarla) June 9, 2022
Watched the Whole Stream Only to Be Sad
prevnext
I cant believe i just sat through this 2 hr stupid ass game fest only to not get a god of war ragnarok release date pic.twitter.com/R1YCUR3daZ— trin🌻ᵒᵗ∞ (@trintrainn) June 9, 2022
Just Be Patient
prevnext
Also just because there was nothing about God of War Ragnarok doesn't mean go shit on Sony or anyone. You know fine well Cory and the team works hard on their titles. Have some patience. It'll be worth the wait.— Autumn 💜 (@KhaleesiBelmont) June 9, 2022
Put on Your Clown Makeup
prevnext
Watched #SummerGameFest for 2 hours straight waiting for God of War Ragnarok. pic.twitter.com/IuQZC7FrBd— Cole Pfeiffer (@RaviShari) June 9, 2022
Is it Time to Get Worried?
prevnext
Now I am more concerned for the delay of god of war Ragnarok— cvv (@conabie99) June 9, 2022
Gotta Stay Optimistic
prevnext
There was no God of War Ragnarok at #SummerGameFest
I’m still keeping hope alive!!! pic.twitter.com/ZPdnW6aKLG— Neo a.k.a Negro Kuwabara (@NeoGameSpark) June 9, 2022
Does GoW Ragnarok Even Exist??
prevnext
I didn’t wanna believe the rumors but God Of War Ragnarok starting to feel like a freaking dream and @geoffkeighley @SonySantaMonica you KNEW what we were expecting why not say its not there like GTA. Wasted my time.— Aldren Tate Daniels (@domoboy92) June 9, 2022
Maybe in July?
prevnext
God of War Ragnarok is probably targeting a November release I imagine but they probably aren't 100% sure on it yet. My guess is you'll hear something within the next month.— TGG Justin (@TGGJustin) June 9, 2022
My Own Thoughts
prevnext
The year is 2043. The PlayStation 12 is being shipped globally. God of War Ragnarok still doesn't have a release date.— Logan Moore (@MooreMan12) June 9, 2022
It's Time to Cry
prev
NO GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK pic.twitter.com/XnxI1Z3PcC— GermanStrands (@GermanStrands) June 9, 2022