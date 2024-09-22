New God of War Ragnarok Update Will Fix One of the Game's Biggest Criticisms

A new update for God of War Ragnarok is soon coming to PS5 and PS4 that will fix a widespread complaint that many players have had with the game. As of this past week, Ragnarok released on PC and became the latest PlayStation first-party title to hit the platform. While this launch is great news for those who have been eager to play GoW Ragnarok since its arrival in 2022, Santa Monica Studio has also resolved an ongoing problem that has been tied to the title.

Alongside the release of God of War Ragnarok on PC, Santa Monica Studio revealed that it will be adding a new option to the game's Settings menu that will let players toggle off puzzle hints. For those who turn this feature on, it "will reduce the frequency with which you hear puzzle hints from your companions." Since its launch in 2022, this is something that players have continued to find bothersome as characters in-game have been criticized for trying to provide solutions to puzzles far too soon after encountering them.

In addition to this option, Santa Monica Studio has also added a new Audio Description feature to God of War Ragnarok. This accessibility setting looks to provide "audio descriptions of visual events during cinematics" that give "additional contextual information alongside the spoken dialogue to create a more detailed experience for players with low vision." Although this option is one that many likely won't use, it's great to see SMS implement it for those who might need it.

For now, the only downside with these new features in God of War Ragnarok is that they haven't yet come to the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game just yet. Santa Monica Studio says these options will come to GoW Ragnarok in a future title update on console platforms but it hasn't provided a release window for said update. In the interim, those playing on PC will find that each setting is already available right now.

For more on God of War Ragnarok, you can check out our official review of the game here.