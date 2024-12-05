God of War Ragnarok Is Now Cheaper Than Ever Before

God of War Ragnarok has fallen to its lowest price in history thanks to the start of a new sale. Since releasing in 2022, GoW Ragnarok has been discounted quite a few times not only in a digital capacity on the PlayStation Store, but also at various retailers. For the most part, though, these price cuts, at least for the PS5 version of the game, have never fallen below the $30 threshold. Now, that has finally changed and has brought Ragnarok to a value that has never been seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, the price for God of War Ragnarok has now dropped all the way to $24.99. This represents a 64% cut in price as the game still tends to retail for $69.99 when it’s not discounted. The deal itself is available over at Amazon, and at the time of this writing, it hasn’t been said how long the promotion will last. As such, if you’ve been looking to pick up a physical copy of the newest God of War game on PS5, you should act pretty quickly.

The reason behind this sale of God of War Ragnarok is thanks to Prime Video’s upcoming animated series Secret Level. The new anthology series is set to feature original stories based on a number of popular video game franchises. As seen in the trailer for Secret Level, Kratos and other PlayStation characters will be represented in one episode from the show. To drive more interest in the launch of Secret Level, Amazon opted to mark down God of War Ragnarok to cross-promote the series with the source material it’s adapting.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with God of War Ragnarok and would like to learn more, the game’s official description and launch trailer courtesy of PlayStation can be found here:

God of War Ragnarok

Synopsis: “Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms.

Throughout stunning mythological landscapes, they’ll face fearsome enemies – from Norse gods to wild beasts – as they prepare for the showdown of their lives.

Armed with his trusty weapons of war – including the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos – Kratos’ deadly skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. A host of new abilities for him and Atreus also await, leaving room for fluid, expressive and customizable combat in this epic and unflinching tale.”