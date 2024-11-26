God of War Fans Have Hopes Dashed After Recent Tease

God of War fans have had their hopes dashed following a recent tease that seemed to indicate new announcements related to the franchise would be coming soon. Over the weekend, Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge told fans the coming two weeks would be “full of announcements and all kinds of good stuff.” Naturally, fans inferred that Judge was talking about God of War when saying this, which led many to believe that PlayStation was gearing up for some big reveals. Now, Judge has provided more clarity on this matter and has quickly

In a post on X, Judge debunked the idea that these teases he was alluding to were associated with God of War. While Judge acknowledged that he has personal announcements he will be making, these reveals won’t be related to PlayStation’s hit video game series. Instead, he’s eager like fans are to know what will be next for God of War.

“Absolutely not true!” Judge said of speculation that these teases were related to God of War. “You can’t tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future, I can guarantee none of them will be about our beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else.”

One reason why God of War fans have been under the impression that news related to the series could be coming soon is thanks to recent rumors. Earlier this year, it was claimed that a remastered collection of many of the older God of War games could be releasing in 2025. This collection would feature all of the Greek-era God of War titles and would arrive on PS5 as a way of celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. PlayStation itself has yet to corroborate any of this, but it hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to hope that the rumor will prove to be true.

If anything new does happen with God of War soon, it will likely be on the TV front. Not only is a God of War show in the works at Amazon, but Kratos is set to appear in Prime Video’s upcoming anthology series Secret Level to some degree. Whether or not Judge will voice Kratos in Secret Level isn’t yet known, but the show is set to arrive on December 10th and should answer this lingering question at that time.