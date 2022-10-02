God of War Ragnarok PC Release Potentially Hinted

It seems that a PC version of God of War Ragnarok could be on the horizon if a new hint is any indication. At this point in time, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have only committed to releasing the God of War sequel on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles when it arrives in the coming month. Much like the previous installment in the series, though, it now seems like a PC iteration could be dropping at a time further down the road.

As seen on the official LinkedIn page for Jetpack Interactive, a hint that could be associated with a PC version of God of War Ragnarok was discovered. For those unaware, Jetpack Interactive is a company that assisted Santa Monica Studio with its PC port of God of War, which launched in the early part of 2022. And while a PC edition of Ragnarok has yet to be confirmed, Jetpack says on its LinkedIn profile that it still "continues to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God Of War franchise." Although this isn't a confirmation that Jetpack is actively working on a PC version of God of War Ragnarok, it seems very likely that this could

Based on what we've seen from Sony in recent years with the PC market, it seems like a foregone conclusion that God of War Ragnarok will eventually land on the platform. Even though this version of the game might still be quite far off, Sony found great success both commercially and critically with the PC port of God of War when it was released back in January. Naturally, Sony should also want to bring the sequel to PC as well, although it seems likely that the game will only be available on PlayStation consoles for a prolonged period of time.

For now, all we know with certainty about God of War Ragnarok is that it will release in a little over a month on November 9th. If new information regarding a PC edition of the game comes to light, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

[H/T Gaming Bolt]