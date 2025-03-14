Surprise God of War Ragnarok Update Adds New Content Next Week

God of War Ragnarok is getting a new update next week that’ll add more content to the game in honor of the 20th anniversary of the God of War series. The update in question will add the “Dark Odyssey Collection” which, fittingly enough for an anniversary update, includes throwback content to the first two God of War games, God of War (2005) and God of War 2. And like other post-launch update that God of War Ragnarok has gotten since the 2+ years it’s been out, the Dark Odyssey Collection will be free for all players whenever it releases on March 20th.

PlayStation revealed a first look at the Dark Odyssey Collection content coming to God of War Ragnarok in a PlayStation Blog post showing off some of the new skins Kratos, Atreus, and Freya can wear when the update drops. The “Dark Odyssey” name is inspired by the working title for the original God of War game, PlayStation said, with the main skin for Kratos itself inspired by the special skin God of War 2 players got from beating the game on the God Mode difficulty. The skin is black and gold for Kratos, so a stark contrast from the white and red he’s usually seen in. The image below shows what the God of War 2 skin looks like next to the God of War Ragnarok version.

God of War 2‘s skin on the left with the god of war ragnarok version on the right.

Alongside the base skin that changes Kratos’ look, he’ll also get some armor to match with a Dark Odyssey Armor Set included in this free update, too. Armor for Atreus and Freya will be available as well, and Kratos’ arsenal of weapons will also be outfitted with the Dark Odyssey look. Below is the full lineup of everything that’s included in the God of War Ragnarok update:

Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

Dark Odyssey Companion Armor

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rönd

Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Rönd

One caveat to these new weapon looks is that the unique weapon appearances are only available for the fully upgraded versions of the weapons, but considering how the game’s been out for over two years now, God of War Ragnarok players shouldn’t have any trouble reaching that point.

Separate from the Dark Odyssey content but still working in tandem with it is a new “Edit Appearance” feature that’s being added for the weapons and shields. God of War Ragnarok players will be able “pick whatever visual suits your look with the functionality you want for your build.” This may mean that even more Kratos looks are coming in the future, but for now, you have the Dark Odyssey Collection to look forward to next week.