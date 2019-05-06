God of War: Raising Kratos Documentary Gets a Release Date

Sony was known to be releasing a God of War documentary called Raising Kratos soon, and it now has a release date. The full-length documentary that catalogs the work Santa Monica Studio put into the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War and how the game was designed will be released on May 10th at 12:01 a.m. PT. It’ll be added to the PlayStation channel on YouTube, so it’ll be easily accessible for God of War fans.

Santa Monica Studio and Sony first announced the release of the new documentary on April 20th as part of the celebratory events for the one-year anniversary of God of War. No release date was given at the time, but the studio returned on Monday with an update that confirmed when the documentary will be released. A brief video shared alongside the announcement showed some of what’s to come, though you can get a better look at what the documentary is about in the trailer above.

Ready yourself – May 10th Watch our full-length feature documentary, Raising Kratos, debuting this Friday May 10th at 12:01AM Pacific on PlayStation YouTube WATCH THE TRAILER: https://t.co/TsdlCoZ6eE pic.twitter.com/E33gQ0crqr — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) May 6, 2019

While the documentary will of course be centered around the game itself, viewers can expect to see and hear from many of the faces behind the game that make up Santa Monica Studio. God of War director Cory Barlog, Kratos actor Christopher Judge, and other members of the game’s cast and development team will share their stories in Raising Kratos to give insight into how the franchise changed so dramatically in the latest game.

“More than just a ‘making of,’ this cinematic journey of second chances rooted in family, sacrifice, struggle and doubt follows game director Cory Barlog and those who chase perfection in art and storytelling,” a brief description of the documentary reads. “Witness the incredible defeats, the unpredictable outcomes and the down-to-the-wire tension on full display in this true-life redemption story.”

God of War: Raising Kratos is scheduled to release on the PlayStation YouTube channel on May 10th.

