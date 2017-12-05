God Of War’s Release Date Has Been Leaked On the U.S. PlayStation Store

UPDATE: Sony’s U.S. PlayStation Store page has also provided an official listing, with the same release date. Looks like it could be official.

Sony has some big surprises in store for PlayStation Experience this week, with a special Early Bird event kicking off Friday night, with some announcements in tow. And one of those announcements could very well be the release date for God of War, Sony Santa Monica’s epic return to Sony’s go-to action series.

But we may have learned just when Sony intends to release the game, as its arrival date appears to have been leaked on the official PlayStation Store in Chile.

Resetera recently posted an image, which can be found below, showing a release date for the game, and it’s not too far off – March 22, 2018.

The release date had been rumored for spring 2018, but this appears to be the first time we actually have a very specific date.

Sony hasn’t said a word about this yet, and likely won’t until the PlayStation Experience event rolls around later this week. It could also reveal the release date as soon as The Game Awards, as several Sony titles, like Horizon Zero Dawn, are up for notable honors.

It looks to be a very legitimate listing, but until we get official confirmation from Sony, take it with a grain of salt. Still, it could fit into place with a schedule that also includes Detroit: Become Human and Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, along with other titles that are set to release on PlayStation 4.

We’ll see what the company announces, and let you know when God of War is ready to rampage your PS4. We’re definitely due for our Kratos fix.

God of War will release in 2018.