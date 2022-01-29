God of War Update 1.04 Comes With New Feature

The PC version of God of War just dropped on Steam a few weeks ago, and already the game’s gotten several updates to add new features and improve performance since then. This week, both of those kinds of improvements were released once again with the launch of Patch 1.0.4. That update that’s available on the PC platform now resolved a couple of different issues and added support for a DLSS Sharpening slider so that PC players can further configure their God of War experience.

The update in question was released on January 28th just a few days after Patch 1.0.3 was released on January 24th. This latest update piled most of its notes into the “Fixes” category with the DLSS Sharpening slider being the only addition of note in the “Features” section.

Full notes for this week’s update including both categories as well as some miscellaneous changes can be found below courtesy of the patch notes which were expected shared via Steam following the release of the update.

Fixes

Atreus will now reset his state during restart from checkpoint or saved game should he become unresponsive.

Fixed some rare instances of graphics driver crashes.

Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on Intel XE platform.

Fixed an issue where the display mode setting would visually set to windowed mode when resetting display settings to default on an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue where control functionality would be lost if opening inventory during realm travel sequence.

Fixed a crash that could occur at client shutdown.

Features

Added support for DLSS Sharpening slider.

Other Changes

Added additional logging to crash reports to help identify root causes of intermittent crashes

The PC version of God of War is just the latest of Sony’s ports of its hit single-party games to a non-PlayStation platform. Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding are other examples which were released prior to God of War’s PC launch. Based on the reviews of this version of God of War, it seems that the PC versions of these PlayStation games continue to impress. It’s no wonder then that the PlayStation bosses have remained committed to porting over their games to the PC platform, though PC users will presumably still have to wait for PlayStation exclusivity to end each time before seeing the ports’ releases.

With God of War now a multi-platform game, the next title in the series to look forward to is God of War Ragnarok. There’s still no definite word on whether or not that game will come to the PC platform, too, but it seems likely.