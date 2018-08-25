God of War’s Audio Book Nabs Mimir’s Voice

The revamped God of War was met with immense success when it released on the PlayStation 4, and for good reason! Seeing the infamous Kratos within a new mythology, as well as observing the interesting dynamic as he struggles through parenthood with his son Atreus following a tumultous time, there were many reasons for players to be intrigued. The rich story offered a lot on the gaming console, but there is even more to enjoy with the novelization on the way! Even better? It nabbed the voice of the smartest man alive, Mimir!

Director Cory Barlog took to Twitter to shout out the good word and with how Mimir was in game, we can’t wait to hear his smooth voice once more reading out the new adventure for Kratos.

The upcoming book explores even more about Kratosand Atreus’ dynamic, including Atreus’ transformation into a seasoned fighter. Even better? The upcoming book will be written by director Cory Barlog’s father! Appropriate, given the source material!

According to the Amazon listing:

“His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series–satisfying combat; breathtaking scale; and a powerful narrative–and fuses them anew.”

The latest entry into the franchise is yet another way fans can immerse themselves once more into this stunning Norse environment. Now just to make a game based off how many times “Boy” can be counted within the upcoming book!

The novel itself doesn’t release until August 28th, but it is available to pre-order right now for $14.95! Get your own copy right here!

