Godfall Details Huge Free Update

Godfall is set to receive a huge free update, dubbed the Exalted Update, on April 7th across whatever version of the video game players have (Challenger, Deluxe, Ascended, or Base) on all platforms. That means it will be free to all players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The upcoming free update from Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games includes a massive number of changes, new content, and more.

“Godfall‘s Exalted Update is the culmination of a year and a half of post-launch support and directly speaks to major elements our community has been telling us they want to experience in Godfall,” said Daniel Nordlander, Game Director at Counterplay Games, as part of the announcement. “We have been tracking this feedback on forums, social media posts as well as countless streams and videos in an effort to target where we didn’t quite hit player expectations or, at times, even our own. The Exalted Update is not only a thank you to the players that have been with us since day one helping us improve, but offers new players the best moment to jump in and experience the World of Aperion.”

Here are the detailed changes coming to Godfall on April 7th, straight from the press release:

Valorplate Shards

Each of the 12 Valorplates now have four unlockable Shards which provide new ways to customize and enhance your playstyle.

For example, through Shards Phoenix can ignite enemies more easily through Wildfire Strike, unleash a cone of fire through her shield, and even resurrect herself!

Ascendant and Exalted Valorplates

Collecting all four Shards will unlock a Valorplate’s Ascendant form, granting a second passive ability.

After leveling all four shards up to the max level, the Valorplate will become Exalted, granting a third and final passive, as well as unlocking a visually stunning new cosmetic which can be displayed on the Valorplate podium in the Sanctum.

Enhanced Story

Ravenna and Soras, will now accompany Orin and fight alongside him on certain story missions, as well as providing new dialogue in the Sanctum between missions.

Orin’s twisted brother Macros now has a greater presence throughout the campaign, taunting Orin during story missions and elevating the tension leading up to your epic final confrontation.

Overhauled Combat

All weapons now come equipped with powerful Timing Attacks that can be unleashed directly after using a weapon technique.

Knockdown 2.0 is one of the most requested features by fans. Players can now unlock a recovery skill that lets them quickly get back into the fight after being knocked down.

A Revive system has been added, allowing players to revive each other during co-op!

Reworked Realm Bosses

The Sigil mechanic has been removed in favor of streamlining how Realm Bosses work. Now players can challenge Realm Bosses as soon as the story allows.

However, each Realm Boss now has three captains scattered throughout their realm. Defeating the captains will remove powerful banes that would otherwise make the Realm Boss fight much more challenging.

Fan-Requested Quality of Life Enhancements

Godfall has a ton of awesome loot to earn, and the Exalted Update provides a variety of new ways to sort and manage your growing inventory.

Designed to be the tinkerer’s dream, Godfall’s new loadout menu provides players the ability to save up to three custom builds per Valorplate, including unique skill grids!

Exalted Tower of Trials

Test your skills against enemies that scale up level 150 and multiple bosses that spawn simultaneously in Godfall’s ultimate endgame challenge.

Earn unique new weapons with triple primary traits!

All-New Spirit Realms Mode for up to 6 players

Matchmake with up to five other players for Godfall’s greatest co-op experience to date!

Utilize Spirit Vision to battle enemies and discover secrets hidden between the Material and Spirit planes as you collect Elder Souls.

Use Elder Souls to unlock the Elder Gate and take on Godfall’s array of deadly bosses with unique spirit vision mechanics.

Collect Shards of Macros to gain powerful boons that last the entire duration of your Spirit Realms run.

Earn awesome new Augments with double primary traits.

As noted above, the new Exalted Update is set to release on April 7th. More generally, Godfall itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

What do you think about the upcoming update to Godfall? Does anything included in there make you want to give the game another go? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!