Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters' New Name Seemingly Revealed

The new name for the upcoming Greek mythology video game Gods & Monsters seems to have been revealed thanks to ratings from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Assuming the ratings and the fact that Gods & Monsters is supposed to receive a new name at some point are related, it would appear that Gods & Monsters will officially be called Immortals: Fenyx Rising going forward. Given that "Fenyx" is the name of Gods & Monsters protagonist, as revealed back at E3 2019, the connection seems undeniable.

It is known that the title "Gods & Monsters" is not current thanks to a recent statement about a leaked demo landing on Stadia some months back. "Our vision for the game formerly known as Gods and Monsters has evolved in surprising ways, which is common when developing exciting new worlds," Ubisoft Quebec exec Marc-Alexis Cote said in the statement at the time. "This footage is from our E3 2019 demo, which was shown to select press last June and is now over one year old. Much has changed since then in terms of features, tone, art and character design, and even the name of the game. We are hard at work and very excited to finally show players what we have created at the end of summer."

Given that the summer is quickly closing, it seems fair to assume that more will be shared about whatever Gods & Monsters is officially called now in the near future. There's no telling if there will be some sort of event for this or if Ubisoft will simply come out one day with the announcement.

"From the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods," Ubisoft's official description of Gods & Monsters reads. "Embark on a journey to the Isle of the Blessed, which has been taken over by dangerous mythological creatures. Prove your legendary heroism by taking on their leader, Typhon, the deadliest monster in Greek mythology, in a face-off for the ages."

"Gods & Monsters is an open world action adventure game full of epic battles and quests," the description continues. "Roam freely in a beautiful fantasy world, and use extraordinary abilities against mythological monsters who aren’t your only foes. Tricky trials, treacherous dungeons, and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination, and you will emerge as the hero you are meant to become."

Gods & Monsters has been announced for release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Given the surfacing of what appears to be the new name, it is likely that an official announcement is on the way soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

[H/T Gematsu]

