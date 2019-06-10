Ubisoft Announces New RPG Called Gods & Monsters

Today during its E3 press conference, Ubisoft announced a new RPG that has some serious The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes. The game is called Gods & Monsters, and it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2020. To accompany the announcement, Ubisoft also revealed the game’s first-ever trailer, which you can peep above. As you can see, visually the game is quite striking.

“From the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. Embark on a journey to the Isle of the Blessed, taken over by dangerous creatures of mythology. Prove your legendary heroism by taking on their leader, Typhon, the deadliest monster in all of mythology in a face-off for the age. Explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky puzzles, mysterious dungeons and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination. Will you be the Hero of the legends foretold?”

As you can see from the trailer, this isn’t on the same production level as a new Assassin’s Creed or Watch Dogs or Far Cry, it’s smaller in scope and clearly smaller in budget. And Ubisoft is known to sometimes make games like this. And when it does, they usually turn out great, such as Valiant Hearts and Grow Home.

It’s cool to see Ubisoft still making smaller titles like this. For a company of its size, I doubt any of them have any impact on its financials. In other words, you wouldn’t blame it for sticking to its big AAA releases. Ubisoft isn’t the only big publisher that does this though — for example, EA also releases smaller indie games — but not many do it, so I think it’s something worth applauding.

Gods & Monsters is poised to release on February 25, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.