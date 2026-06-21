2026 PC Game Now 100% Free to Keep

A 2026 PC game is now 100% free to keep if PC gamers claim it before June 30. The PC game in question is available on Steam, but it is not free on Steam. The free giveaway, rather, comes the way of Itch.io. Until June 30, it is free to download and keep, perpetually, but it has to be claimed before June 30 because after June 30 it will revert to its normal price.

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More specifically, PC gamers have roughly nine days to claim True Games’ first-person Christmas-themed horror game, Nightbell, which debuted back on January 10. And according to Steam user reviews, it’s a decent horror experience. To this end, it has a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review score, the product of a 75% approval rating across 65 user reviews.

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An Atmospheric Christmas Horror Game

For those just learning about the horror game, it is pitched as an “atmospheric” horror game with a Christmas theme. In other words, it is a Christmas horror game. In it, you play as a young boy, on Christmas Eve, home with his mother. When the boy goes to bed, he anticipates waking up to Christmas, but what he finds is a different house, with unfamiliar sounds and shadows. You must figure out what is wrong, with only the mysterious and eerie chime of the bell to guide his way.

“This was a really fun horror game,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “It has a quick playthrough, with some good jump scares, and an interesting puzzle. I highly recommend it to horror fans. Hopefully there will be a chapter two in the future.”

Another user review adds: “Pretty good game. Some solid jump scares, but a weird story.” A third user review further adds: “Decent little horror game.”

The PC horror game is normally only $3.99, so it being free is not the most incredible amount of savings. To this end, as you would expect from a $3.99 game, and a horror game at that, it is very short and can be beaten in about one hour. This is indeed short, but less relevant because it is free.

As for why the PC game is being given away free, we do not know. There’s no explanation for the giveaway, and it’s also unclear why it’s not been made free on Steam. Whatever the case, this is the first time the PC game has been given away for free since its release back at the start of the year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.