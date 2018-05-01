GOG Hosting Star Wars PC Sale, Including an Early Release of Episode I Racer

The other day, we told you that GOG was planning a special re-release of Star Wars: Episode I Racer in time for the May the 4th festivities this Friday — but the company has decided to let the Force run freely a little bit early, along with a neat little sale on Star Wars games. (You can see the on-sale games on the next page.)

The company has confirmed that Star Wars: Episode I Racer can now be purchased for PC. The game is currently available on the GOG website at the link above, and is on sale for a limited time, down to $8.49 (from its original $9.99 price). If you need a reminder just how fun this game is, you can see the features below:

Two Engines. One Champion. No Limits.

Climb on, strap in, and experience the pure adrenaline-pumping excitement of the Podracing sequence from STAR WARS: Episode I The Phantom Menace.

Take the controls as Anakin Skywalker, or any one of over 21 Podracers, and feel the full-force blast of two massive jet engines at simulated speeds of up to 600 mph. Rein in a turbine-driven chariot through 8 spectacular worlds. Negotiate through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, ant-gravity tunnels and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish where anyone will do anything to cross the finish line. How far will you go?

Relive all the thrill and excitement of the Podracer sequence from STAR WARS™: Episode

Hang on tight – with afterburners on, Podracers max out at a simulated 600 mph!

Race in furious competition against 21+ opponents.

Take on over 21 tracks on 8 unique worlds!

Avoid hazards such as methane lakes, meteor showers and Tusken Raiders.

Spectacular 3D environments.

Vehicle sound effects and epic soundtrack taken directly from Episode I.

On top of that, the game looks to have cloud save support, along with controller support, if a mouse/keyboard setup isn’t your thing. We’ll let you know how the game is after we check it out.

Star Wars Games On Sale

Episode I Racer‘s release, as we mentioned, ties in with a big Star Wars PC game sale that GOG is hosting right now. You can grab the following games for dirt cheap, without having to worry about DRM. The sale’s good through next Tuesday, so you’ve got time to build up your classic game library! The deals are as follows:

Star Wars: Battlefront II Classic- $3.39

Star Wars Empire At War: Gold Pack- $6.79

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga- $7.99

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy- $3.39

Star Wars: Republic Commando- $3.39

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition- $6.79

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II- $6.79

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga- $2.03

Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars- $7.99

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast- $3.39

Even More Great Star Wars Games

Star Wars Rebellion- $2.03

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords- $3.39

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic- $3.39

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D- $3.99

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II- $2.03

Star Wars: Dark Forces- $2.03

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire- $2.03

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition- $3.99

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance- $3.99

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter- $3.99

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2- $3.99

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition- $3.99

Star Wars Starfighter- $2.39

If you pick up all of these games, the total comes out to just over $100 — not a bad deal at all considering the classic games included here. The KOTOR games are absolute musts for Star Wars fans, and Rogue Squadron and Shadows of the Empire are wonderful throwbacks to the N64 era. (Along with Racer, obviously.)

Happy shopping!