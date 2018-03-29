Golem Gates, the Dark Fantasy Strategy Game From EPIC Games and Marvel Veterans, Now Available

Golem Gates is an innovative, dark fantasy, real-time strategy and card battler mashup that just crept out of early access, and is now available on Steam (listing here). Until April 4, you can grab the game at a 20% discount, so hop on this one quickly if you plan to dive in. Check out the launch trailer above!
Golem Gates has some serious powerhouse talent behind it, boasting key developers and artists from EPIC Games and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Laser Guided Games set out to create a wholly original world and narrative that players can experience through an epic single-player story, as well as through intense matches against others online. This is a story and an experience that will continue to evolve over time.
The game deftly weaves together elements of classic real-time strategy, and the addiction of deck building and card battling mechanics, to create something totally new. “From the beginning, we knew that we wanted Golem Gates to stand out,” said Josh Nizzi, Head of Hollow Earth Inc. “Together Laser Guided Games and Hollow Earth crafted a game that not only has unique gameplay mechanics but is set within a world steeped in mystery and lore. Players are in for some big surprises throughout the campaign. We look forward to hearing what they think!”
To read more about the inspiration behind Golem Gates dark lore and universe, and to hear from the developers themselves about how the core gameplay mechanics and aesthic took shape, you can check out our interview with Matt Oelfke, Founder of Laser Guided Games, and Hollow Earth Head Josh Nizzi, whose art and concept design portfolio boasts Hollywood heavy-hitters like Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Doctor Strange, and more. That interview is here.
Key Features:
- Dynamic Diversity: Create your own unique battle plan to counter your opponents with nearly 100 collectible card game inspired Glyphs, including units, buildings, traps, buffs, debuffs and techs, that provide nearly limitless strategy options.
- Multiple Modes: Experience the evolving story of Golem Gates’ single-player campaign and take the fight online with friends in cooperative and survival-based modes.
- May the RNG Gods Smile Upon You: Randomized Glyph drawing puts a slightly different spin on every battle by eliminating monotonous build sequences, while rewarding deck building mastery and strategic planning chops in equal measure.
- Streamlined Strategy: Build and enhance your forces with Glyphs; no production or research buildings are needed. Capture resources in King of the Hill style skirmishes without dedicated gathering units and keep your focus where it belongs — on the battle.
- Fight Where You Have Sight: Glyphs can be played almost anywhere you have an existing presence. Add more forces to a battle to turn the tide, transform a scouting party into an army, place emergency defenses to respond to the enemy or hide an outpost in a direction the enemy doesn’t expect. The choices are yours but beware: the enemy will do the same and with the right Glyph, your forces can be destroyed as quickly as they were created.