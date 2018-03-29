Golem Gates, the Dark Fantasy Strategy Game From EPIC Games and Marvel Veterans, Now Available

Golem Gates is an innovative, dark fantasy, real-time strategy and card battler mashup that just crept out of early access, and is now available on Steam (listing here). Until April 4, you can grab the game at a 20% discount, so hop on this one quickly if you plan to dive in. Check out the launch trailer above!

Golem Gates has some serious powerhouse talent behind it, boasting key developers and artists from EPIC Games and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Laser Guided Games set out to create a wholly original world and narrative that players can experience through an epic single-player story, as well as through intense matches against others online. This is a story and an experience that will continue to evolve over time.

The game deftly weaves together elements of classic real-time strategy, and the addiction of deck building and card battling mechanics, to create something totally new. “From the beginning, we knew that we wanted Golem Gates to stand out,” said Josh Nizzi, Head of Hollow Earth Inc. “Together Laser Guided Games and Hollow Earth crafted a game that not only has unique gameplay mechanics but is set within a world steeped in mystery and lore. Players are in for some big surprises throughout the campaign. We look forward to hearing what they think!”

To read more about the inspiration behind Golem Gates dark lore and universe, and to hear from the developers themselves about how the core gameplay mechanics and aesthic took shape, you can check out our interview with Matt Oelfke, Founder of Laser Guided Games, and Hollow Earth Head Josh Nizzi, whose art and concept design portfolio boasts Hollywood heavy-hitters like Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Doctor Strange, and more. That interview is here.

Key Features: