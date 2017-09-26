Golf Story Swinging To Nintendo Switch This Week

The Nintendo Switch has a number of unique games coming out over the next few months, but one that’s managed to catch our eye is Sidebar Games’ Golf Story, which takes the physics of golf and wraps them around a terrific role-playing theme. And good news – we won’t have to wait long to take a swing with it.

Nintendo has confirmed that the game will be making its way to Nintendo Switch on September 28th, and will be priced at $14.99. For those that need a reminder of what the game is all about, here’s a full description straight from the developer:

“Golf Story combines the sheer excitement of golf with a serious story that plays out over 8 different courses. Play the story of a golfer who is forced to give up all that he holds dear for one last shot at accomplishing his dreams.

But all is not so simple in the world of golf. To best today’s players you have to be able to keep up with them both on and off the course.”

In addition, you can take advantage of these features:

Tee up anywhere! You’ll be surprised by how many problems can be solved by hitting a golf ball at them.

Explore eight unique environments, each with their own courses, challenges, people and secrets.

Play through a dramatic story with a diverse cast of characters.

It sounds like a lot of fun, and it appears to be budget priced for people that love sports and role-playing alike. We’re definitely looking forward to getting our hands on it and seeing how we can use golf mechanics as battle tactics.

Look for more info on this game following its release later this week!