Google Chrome Adding Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, Pro Controller Support

With an official reveal coming soon for Google’s gaming console, it looks like the company is already making the moves as far as Google Chrome is concerned.

Google’s adding Nintendo Switch controller support to Chrome… days ahead of its game streaming service being unveiled. This is gonna be good. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MmgWdNmjov — Owen Williams ⚡ (@ow) March 14, 2019

Previous reports stated that both Pro and Joy-Con controller support was being added by the team at Google after a spotted Chromium Commits. According to the same report, both USB and Bluetooth modes will be also available, though we’re told the testing process hasn’t been the smoothest.

The move, though shocking at first, actually makes a lot of sense. With Google’s new gaming console making its debut at GDC next week, it would make sense that the company would integrate as much as possible given its already well-established competition.

Just take a second to imagine being able to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on PC without a half-broken down emulator. The skies are limitless.

Hopefully the Nintendo support will be addressed in their keynote, with GDC kicking off on March 18-22 in San Francisco. We’re also rumored to be getting our first official look at the console itself, its own controller after false concept art went viral, and even possibly a look at game support.

With Google diving deep into streaming services, it will be interesting to see how they take on gaming giants that have been around for a long time already like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

What do you think about the growing development that is Google and its relation to gaming? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

