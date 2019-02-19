New Google Gaming Project Announcement Coming Soon, New Console?

Google is apparently gearing up for something big at GDC 2019 coming up. The mega-company is set to host a keynote presentation on March 19th at 10 AM PT and rumor is, they are announcing something big for the gaming world – some are even speculating it’s their very own console to compete with that of Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The report of a huge gaming announcement comes from an invite sent with the simple tagline “Gather Around” tagline and a mysterious image of a dark hallway leading up to a “light at the end of the tunnel” type of exit.

According to a recent report from The Information, the company is currently hard at work on “a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on Google‘s Chromecast or possibly a Google-made console.”

Kotaku also added that the mystery project is being called “Yeti” temporarily and that Google is putting together numerous plans to “aggressively” gain popularity for the rumored console in an effort to give it a fighting change to compete with names that have been established for a long time now. Given that Google already has an incredibly adaptive streaming service called Project Stream, the thought that they would extend to hardware isn’t out of left field.

For, we will have to wait until March 19th for when Google takes the stage. As far as the Game Developers Conference goes, it’s being held once again in San Francisco and will run from March 18 – 22, 2019.

