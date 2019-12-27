Google Stadia Pro Users Get Another Free Tomb Raider Game Next Month

Anyone who’s subscribed to Google Stadia Pro already got one Tomb Raider game included with the subscription this month when Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition headlined December’s free games, and if you stay subscribed into 2020, you’ve got another Tomb Raider game waiting on you. The Stadia team announced this week the January selection of Stadia Pro games and said that Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be available for subscribers next month.

Both of these games are already available through the Google Stadia store if you’re subscribed to the service, so there’s a chance you already own them on that platform by now. If not, you’ll be able to grab them for free soon so long as you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber. You’ll be able to get them starting on January 1st, the Stadia team said.

Thumper is a rhythm game while Tomb Raider doesn’t really need an introduction, but you might not know what all is included in this version of the game. Square Enix’s description of the special edition of Rise of the Tomb Raider says it comes with content like new games modes as well as outfits and weapons inspired by classic Tomb Raider games and Lara Croft’s old looks.

The new year is upon us so let’s start it off with new Stadia Pro games. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be available to claim starting January 1st! Check out our blog for additional details → https://t.co/qUWTR7S3Cc pic.twitter.com/M8bhIs85Mb — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 26, 2019

“Explore Croft Manor in the new ‘Blood Ties’ story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in ‘Lara’s Nightmare,’” Square Enix’s description reads. “Survive extreme conditions with a friend in the new online Co-Op Endurance mode, and brave the new ‘Extreme Survivor’ difficulty. Also features an outfit and weapon inspired by Tomb Raider III, and 5 classic Lara skins. Existing DLC will challenge you to explore a new tomb that houses an ancient terror in Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, and combat waves of infected predators in Cold Darkness Awakened.”

If you haven’t acquired it yet, you’ve still got a few more days to get Tom Raider: Definitive Edition before it becomes unavailable as a free game on December 31st. Anyone who’s already bought some of these games might be rolling their eyes at the idea of them being free for the next month, but Stadia users have said in the past that they’ve had success with requesting refunds for in-store games that become free, and it looks like that’s working this time as well.