Google Addresses Rumors About Stadia Shutting Down

Google addressed rumors this week that suggested the tech company's Google Stadia platform was on its last leg and was to be shuttered by the end of the summer. This rumor prompted people to ask Google whether or not this would be the case to which the official Google Stadia account responded to say that there were no plans to shut down the service. That's reassuring to those who frequently use Google Stadia, though it's worth recognizing that it's unlikely a shutdown announcement would be shared through a simple Twitter reply anyway.

Google Stadia detractors who cited the platform's rocky launch and progress since release took stock in the rumor while others pointed out that Google already had laid out plans for the platform for a timeframe that'd extend several months out. The rumor in question came from an account dedicated to cataloguing the services killed by Google (of which there are many), so that, too, caused some to be skeptical of the rumor in addition to the fact that it was a friend of a friend-type situation.

"Old coworker and friend of mine, Is now one of the regional managers for Google," the rumor stated. "He's actually the one who got me started with Stadia. They had a pretty large employee/retail seminar in California this past weekend, and long story short Google is beginning their exit plan. They did not have an exact date that end of service will happen, but they did say by the end of summer."

The rumor continued to suggest that subscribers would be informed of the service's shutdown prior to that happening with refunds offered for the last month of service.

In response to all that, a Twitter user asked the Google Stadia account if the platform as shutting down. Google said that's not the case.

"Stadia is not shutting down," the reply read. "Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro."

Old coworker of mine is now one of the social managers for Google. They had a pretty large seminar in California this past weekend, and long story short you now can play Wavetale at no additional cost on Stadia Pro until August 1: https://t.co/2O6P0Kd8Kd pic.twitter.com/Hjo0pvARKx — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

The account followed that up by a tweet of its own making fun of the initial rumor while advertising a free game available via Stadia.