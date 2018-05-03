Goosebumps: HorrorTown Is a Spooky Town-Building Sim Set in the Goosebumps Universe

Readers beware, you’re in for a scare! Developer Pixowl, and Scholastic, announced this morning that pre-registration has gone live for Goosebumps: HorrorTown! Part town-building sim, part monster collector, and part adventure game; Goosebumps Horror Town will let you build up your own spooky town set in the twisted world of R.L. Stine, and fill it with all of his scariest monsters and creatures. Check out the teaser trailer above!

It doesn’t showcase this directly in the trailer, but in Goosebumps: HorrorTown you’ll be playing as both the monsters and as the humans. You’ll build your town and pack it with your favorite ghoulies, and then do your best to scare away the townsfolk! You’ll also unlock some interesting human characters, and take control of them to spy on the monsters and see what they’re up to in their town. It’s an interesting twist on the building sim and monster collection genres that tend to thrive on mobile, and we’re actually very eager to see how it all plays out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this sounds like something you’d love to play, then you can pre-register right now. You can find the game on the Google Play Store here, and on the iTunes App Store here. Goosebumps: HorrorTown is currently scheduled to launch on May 30.

We still don’t know very much about the mechanics or how HorrorTown will actually play, but here’s the official elevator pitch from the game listing:

“Gather a scary assortment of sinister creatures and terrify townsfolk, or play as humans to defend against the monsters! Collect resources, scare humans, investigate monster activity and explore the map to unlock new areas and adventures.

“As monsters, you can scare humans to obtain materials and add new Goosebumps monsters. As humans, you can spy on monsters to find out what’s going on in their town (if you dare).

“The game features original content that will terrify and delight Goosebumps fans, with animations and missions for humans and monsters alike. The more experience you gain, the more you unlock new content, grow your town and discover chillingly fun new adventures.”

Build & manage the town of terror!

Create a complete collection of Goosebumps monsters!

Over 100 playable characters!

Craft and sell new items!

Scare humans to collect special materials!

We’ll be getting our hands on this one very soon, and we’ll be sure to update you guys with our impressions. Stay tuned!