Here Are The Moments Gortash Has Time for a Little Kiss in Baldur’s Gate 3

This article contains spoilers for the Dark Urge storyline and other Act 3 details for Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you heard the sound of hundreds, if not thousands, of hearts simultaneously breaking all over the world on July 16th, what you likely heard was the sound of fans of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s “handsome young man” having their hopes and dreams shatter as Larian Studios released the newest community update regarding the game’s upcoming major patch. While the community update provides plenty of exciting additions and changes coming to the Dungeons & Dragons-based role-playing game including additional evil endings, the post does seem to shut down Enver Gortash lovers‘ dreams that one day they (we – I’m included here) may be able to kiss the Chosen of Bane. “Listen, he’s a complicated guy who’s busy contemplating the minutia of death cult office politics. Babygurl doesn’t have time to kiss,” the post reads. And while I agree with Larian’s use of the word “babygurl” as a descriptor for Gortash, I have to politely disagree that he doesn’t have time for a little kiss in his life.

This is mostly applicable, of course, to players who have chosen to experience the game as the Dark Urge, the true Chosen of Bhaal (Orin the Red, I love you but you’re a poser) and Gortash’s original co-conspirator in the Absolute plan. There are (or have been…I’ll never forget you, removed coronation dialogue) indicators in the game that players have always been quick to pick up on that there may have been more than a strictly world domination relationship going on between Gortash and the Dark Urge. From Gortash’s clear happiness at seeing the Dark Urge again and learning they’re alive to the Dark Urge’s prayer to their father (Bhaal) for forgiveness for admiring the chosen of his sworn foe, these two seem to have matched each other’s freak at one point or another, so to speak.

I’d argue that there are three opportunities for at least a quick kiss between the two, and because I can’t stop thinking about them, I’m going to write about them. To note, this is all in good fun. I love what Larian Studios have crafted with Baldur’s Gate 3…I’d just love it even more if I could make my Durgetash dreams come true.

Gortash’s Coronation

This is a moment for a reunion kiss if I’ve ever seen one. Perhaps Gortash would be so overcome with excitement to see his long-lost friend ( definitely not lover ) alive and within reach when he believed them to be dead that he couldn’t help but kiss them. Maybe he would attempt to kiss the Dark Urge to create the spark a flame in the Dark Urge‘s brain and return the memories the two of them created plotting the Absolute scheme together. Either way, there’s time for a little kiss here.

Post-Coronation

As if you expect me to believe the newly-appointed Archduke of Baldur’s Gate couldn’t simply decide to take some time away at night to visit an old friend – or perhaps he simply cannot bring himself to stay away from what he thought he’d lost. Camp could have a visitor upon the next long rest, with Gortash and the Dark Urge sneaking away from the fire to have a moment all to each other (again). Or instead of giving us an actual, in-the-moment kiss, this night could present the perfect opportunity for the Dark Urge to have a dream where they have the briefest flash of a memory of a kiss before the adventure began with who is now their ultimate enemy.

Before Approaching the Netherbrain

This one feels natural. If the Dark Urge elects to side with Gortash until the end and confront the Netherbrain together, one of the dialogue and action options will lead to him swiftly kicking the Dark Urge in the shin. Not only is it one of my favorite small moments in the game, it’s indicative of the relationship between these two as Gortash’s light smile just before the kick indicates a sort of playful behavior – they’re flirting. If there’s time for a kick to the shin, there’s time for a little kiss between the two before Gortash meets his demise.