Gotham's Donal Logue Joins Resident Evil Reboot

Donal Logue is the latest actor to join Constantin Film's Resident Evil live-action film reboot. Deadline is reporting that the Gotham actor will portray Chief Irons in the upcoming film, appearing alongside Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield,) Robbie Amell, (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). The Raccoon City chief of police, Irons took bribes from the Umbrella Corporation in exchange for turning a blind eye to the activities that inevitably led to the city's destruction. The character is a minor part of the overall storyline, but appeared in both versions of Resident Evil 2, as well as Resident Evil: Darkside Chronicles.

Considering the fact that Donal Logue's take on Harvey Bullock initially seemed very corrupt, the casting makes a lot of sense! It also shows how this version of Resident Evil is sticking much more closely to the storyline that appeared in the first two games of the franchise. While characters like Leon, Chris, and Claire were to be expected, smaller characters like Chief Irons are a bit more surprising.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not the film will be able to live-up to the popularity of the Resident Evil franchise. The series has been a major success for Capcom over the years, inspiring six live-action films starring Milla Jonovich, as an original character named Alice. While the Resident Evil films pulled characters and elements from the video game series, they did not stick closely to the storyline, and took several creative liberties, throughout. It will be interesting to see if longtime fans of the series will embrace the reboot, as a result!

The Resident Evil reboot follows the success of recent films based on video games. While video game adaptations long struggled in Hollywood, recent films such as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have found significant success by sticking closely to the games that inspired their creation. It remains to be seen whether or not Resident Evil will follow in that success, but with the film bringing in actors like Logue to portray even the smallest characters from the franchise, it certainly seems like a strong effort is being made!

