Gotham Knights Writer Teases "Unique Take on the DC Universe"

It has been known since the first reveal of Gotham Knights that the video game will explore what happens in the aftermath of Batman's death and how characters like Robin, Batgirl, the Red Hood, and Nightwing deal with the city of Gotham and its villains once Bruce Wayne is no longer a factor. According to a new interview with Gotham Knights writer Mitch Dyer, it's this framing that helps the story provide a "unique take on the DC Universe" in the video game.

"Shifting the focus to be about these characters in the aftermath of this pivotal death that is important to all of them, the framework of this story is unique," Dyer recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Having this very fresh, unique take on the DC Universe makes it approachable and engaging in a way that is instantly gratifying to me."

Here's the full official description for the upcoming DC video game from WB Games Montreal:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the DC-based video game right here.

[H/T GameSpot]