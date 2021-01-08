Gotham Knights Reveals New Gameplay Details

✖

Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has revealed a slew of new gameplay details about the upcoming PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, though nothing incredibly juicy or super salient. And unfortunately, there's no word of a release date more specific than the "2021" window provided last year. Further, there's no word of when we will see the Batman game next. However, if Warner Bros. Montreal is out and about doing the rounds with press, it does suggest news is on the horizon.

For now, the developer has revealed that while the game has been developed with four-playable characters in mind, it's been more specifically designed for two-player co-op. According to Warner Bros. Montreal's executive producer, Fleur Marty, the combat system has been completely overhauled from Batman: Arkham Origins, the studio's last game in this universe. And, as alluded to, this new system has been made with two-player co-op in mind.

"The two-player dynamic fits the fantasy and the Gotham City setting. The 'duo' or team-up is such a central feature of the universe that there's a literal shorthand for it in the comics, animation, film, and TV versions," adds Patrick Redding, the game's creative director. "Gotham is a city of alleyways and rooftops, so the footprint for gameplay needs to be compatible with that."

The aforementioned pair confirm that the game can be played alone, and they also confirm that players will be able to switch between heroes at any time, though you will need to go to The Belfry, the game's version of the Batcave. In other words, characters won't be changeable on the fly.

Further, while there are RPG elements in the game, players won't need to worry about leveling up every hero from scratch, and this is because story progression is shared between all the characters.

"Since the story progression is shared between all the characters, it also makes sense that you don't have to level them up from scratch every time you want to switch. It also stays very coherent in terms of our narrative," said Marty. "Since the other members of the Batman family are always present in some way in the background, while you're out in the world fighting crime or unraveling the mystery, they don't stay inactive. So it makes sense that they are also progressing and getting stronger."

This is where the details end, or at least this is where the details of the salient variety end, and right now, there's no word of when we will hear about the game next, which is currently scheduled to release this year.

