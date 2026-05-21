Subnautica 2 Brings Back an Old Debate From the First Game

With the Early Access of Subnautica 2 finally here, an old discourse from the series’ beginning has also returned as new players try out the survival title. A common clash between the developer’s vision and fan expectations has resurfaced again partially from returning systems, but also from some doubling down on other features. While it remains to be seen if there will be any compromise between opinions, the discussion surrounding this topic has a variety of unique viewpoints.

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The new world building of Subnautica 2 is enhanced through co-op multiplayer gameplay, a first for the series in its sequel. With multiple players present in a loaded game, the Early Access period is sure to receive twice the feedback as the first game from collective groups of players. Although it’s impossible to tell the direction the game will go following the feedback coming out as of this time of writing, one consistent complaint has driven most conversations.

Subnautica 2 Prevents Players From Killing Fish By Eliminating All Weapons From The First Game

The biggest “negative” that players are directing toward Subnautica 2 is that there is no way to fight back against certain fish across its underwater world. This is hardly a new debate, as the topic was one of the prevailing points across the first Subnautica, as players weren’t able to take down some of that game’s most dangerous wildlife without investing a lot of unnecessary effort. This reflects developer Unknown Worlds’ desire for non-violence to be present in the Subnautica series, trying a stronger focus to exploration and preservation of life rather than its destruction.

In Unknown Worlds’ words, “we aren’t a killing game,” and “Go play Sons of the Forest or something if you want something to kill” regarding the inability to eliminate fish in Subnautica 2. Although it may seem harsh, this mindset is a point of exasperation on the part of the developers, who have had to deal with this complaint for years. Yet, players might have a point this time — as even some systems of self-defense present in the first Subnautica are not available in the sequel’s Early Access.

In the first game, players at least had a small knife to defend themselves against smaller nuisances of the ocean, helping them survive longer to collect resources or discover secrets within new regions. However, in Subnautica 2, there is no knife, or any weapons at all for that matter. For many players, this creates a level of helplessness against new aquatic life, with zero tools to mitigate threats rather than one or two to prolong their escape or make them feel better equipped to deal with deadly encounters.

Collecting Some Species Only Works For Smaller Ocean Life That Act As Materials

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The philosophy of Unknown Worlds around Subnautica revolves around environmentalism, rather than “conquering” the oceans of an alien world. This is shown the most in how players act with various alien wildlife, as scanning and collecting them is the common way to encounter any creature. Even in the case of hostile animals, players are meant to flee rather than fight, especially in Subnautica 2 with the absence of weapons. The only way to make some fish go away is by collecting them, but this only works on small, specific animals.

Collecting a fish turns it into a resource, usually for food or water to assist in survival. Other solutions to dealing with larger creatures with a bone to pick involve things like flares or other tools meant for distraction. Some players have expressed frustration largely with the tools available in Subnautica 2, claiming that flares take up too much inventory space and other items aren’t as useful for deterring shark-sized foes. As a result, the early conversations of Subnautica have evolved due to the unique circumstances of its follow-up title.

Player Frustrations Might Lead To Compromising Changes Sometime In Early Access

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Despite Unknown Worlds’ dedication to non-violence in Subnautica 2, some changes might come about due to the abundance of feedback in Early Access. Already, internal comments suggest that the developers know players aren’t as well equipped to deal with hostile life as they would like. With community members having frustrations grow, it may only be a matter of time before additional tools are created to help players deal with the most aggravating wildlife in the open seas.

At the same time, Subnautica 2 occupies a niche within other survival games in 2026, holding steadfast to its ideas of conservation rather than destruction in its environments. This is unlikely to change from being one of Unknown Worlds’ core tenants around the series, no matter how much players push back. New players unfamiliar to the series may also be asking for weapons without realizing that Subnautica isn’t a typical survival game, so greater understanding through more experience could lessen complaints. It will take time to see how visions on both sides can align for the greater benefit of everyone.

Unique gameplay solutions beyond just swinging a butter knife at fish could help shape this sequel in ways the previous game couldn’t, pleasing many fans in the process. With years of planning already starting within the Early Access of Subnautica 2, this discourse may lead to healthy experiments that drive the game forward, rather than remaining a conflict that puts developers and their audience on opposing sides.

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