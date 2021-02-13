Gotham Knights Release Date and More May Be Revealed Soon

✖

Gotham Knights' release date and more should be revealed soon, or at least that's what a couple of job listing out of WB Games suggest. We know Gotham Knights is releasing sometime in 2021 via the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but that's all we know about the game's release, and until recently, there was no indication that was going to change anytime soon. However, the aforementioned job listings suggest this is changing and changing soon.

According to the newly discovered job listings, WB Games is hiring an "Associate Manager of Brand Marketing" and a "Submissions Specialist," both of which will work on the release of Gotham Knights. Why is this noteworthy? Well, because it suggests that we will be getting more information soon about the game, including a proper release date. When exactly is still the million-dollar question, but these listings do seemingly narrow the window down to a few months.

Even better, these listings more or less confirm the game isn't getting delayed. If it was, WB Games wouldn't be currently preparing for its marketing and release.

At the moment of publishing, WB Games has not commented on any of the speculation above or the listings that created this speculation. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Gotham Knights is in development for the PS4, PS5, PC, and both current and last-gen Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the upcoming Batman game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, interviews, and more -- click here.

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals," reads an official pitch of the game. "From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos."

H/T, James Sigfield.