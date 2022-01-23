Gran Turismo 7 Download Size Revealed

With a month and some change still to go before the release of Gran Turismo 7 on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4th, PlayStation and developer Polyphony Digital appear to be taking all the steps to finalize that — including answering any remaining questions interested folks might have about it even if not shouting it from the rooftops. That includes, but is not limited to, the most concrete answer yet as to just how much space the video game will need on PlayStation consoles.

More specifically, the official pre-order page for Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation Direct indicates that a minimum of 110GB will be required. That language is on both the PS4 and PS5 pre-order listings. On the other hand, PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that tracks the PlayStation Store’s backend, has stated that the download of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 will specifically be 89.445GB without the expected patch at launch. PlayStation Game Size has a solid track record, and there’s no reason to doubt that this discrepancy is purely due to some combination of the Day One patch and installation requirements. Either way, it’s a big file size for a console that already has limited storage options.

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1485289866103562240

“GT7 is both the culmination of the series which answers the expectations of GT fans throughout the years,” shared Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of Gran Turismo and President of Polyphony Digital, late last year, “and at the same time it is a title that marks a beginning of a difficult mission to contain the full breadth of car culture from the past into a single video game.”

Gran Turismo 7, developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4th. It had previously been expected to release at some point in 2021. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 — if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming racing video game right here.

