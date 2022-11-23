Gran Turismo 7 Gets 25th Anniversary Event and Freebies

Hard as it might be to believe, the original Gran Turismo released on PlayStation in 1997, making this year the franchise's 25th anniversary. PlayStation does not plan to let that occasion go by without a celebration, and fans can expect some festivities in Gran Turismo 7. In a new PlayStation blog post, SIE senior product manager Ken Chan talked about the Gran Turismo World Series World Finals, which will be held in Monaco from November 24th through the 27th. During the World Finals, there will be several in-game events for players to take part in, as well as free gifts.

Players can expect some changes to the world map in Gran Turismo 7 as part of this event, and four banners will be added to the top right of the screen:

World Series banner- allows players to watch streams of the competition (November 24th-27th)

Bonus Campaign- allows players to predict the winners and win credits for correct guesses (November 17th-27th)



Viewer's Campaign- allows players to participate in quizzes based on the races in order to obtain "early access to the Ferrari Vision GT and other in-game items" (November 25th through December 5th)

Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary banner- allows players to participate in special races, with greater points than normal. By participating, players will get the Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary livery car (November 25th through January 3rd)

Chan also says that he'll "be looking back over those 25 years and glimpsing the future on stage during the event," which should give GT fans even further incentive to watch. The Gran Turismo series has been a fan favorite for 25 years now, and it means a lot to PlayStation gamers all around the world. Hopefully the anniversary event will prove an enjoyable one for longtime fans and newcomers alike!

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing this celebration in Gran Turismo 7? How long have you been playing the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!