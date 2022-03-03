Gran Turismo 7’s Massive Day One Patch Available Early

Gran Turismo 7 isn’t out (at least for those of us in the United States) for a couple of more hours, but that hasn’t prevented Sony and developer Polyphony Digital from pushing the game’s day one patch live early. With GT7 already being available in other regions around the globe, Sony has now made the first update for the game downloadable. And fortunately, even if Gran Turismo 7 isn’t available to play in your own part of the world just yet, you can install this update right now.

The day one update for Gran Turismo 7, which is version 1.050, was pushed out for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 earlier today. In total, the patch is 17 GB in total, which is pretty massive. As a whole, this patch alone is nearly a quarter of the size of GT7’s base install size. And while we don’t know everything about what is included in this update just yet, the patch notes should likely be released in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned, if you’re someone who already has Gran Turismo 7 pre-installed on your PS5 or PS4 digitally, you can now look to also download this day one patch prior to the game formally becoming available. Obviously, if you’re looking to pick up GT7 physically, you’ll have to wait a bit longer in order to get the update for yourself. Still, it’s good to know at least how much data you’ll have to download whenever you might begin the process of obtaining this patch.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available tomorrow, March 4th, on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. If you’d like to tide yourself over until launch, you can read our glowing review of the game right here.

Conversely, you can also learn more about GT7 thanks to an official description from Sony down below.

“Gran Turismo 7 brings together the very best features of the Real Driving Simulator. Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favorites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School.

With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.”