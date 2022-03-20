Gran Turismo 7 Gets Review Bombed by Frustrated Players

When Gran Turismo 7 first launched a couple of weeks back, the game was generally well-received by both fans and critics. However, over the course of the past week, this attitude directed towards the PlayStation racing game has quickly changed. Not only were players briefly prevented from playing Gran Turismo 7 for a period of 30-hours just a few days back, but a recent update to the game has also now made the game far grindier than it should be. Now, a number of players are making it known that they’re quite frustrated with the title, and as such, have proceeded to review bomb it on various platforms.

The source of this annoyance from Gran Turismo 7 players has come after Polyphony Digital altered the currency payouts that are rewarded when completing races. As such, this has made the process of gaining currency, and therefore buying new cars, much more difficult than before. Given that GT7 also features microtransactions that allow players to purchase more of this currency with real-world money, this update has seemingly only pushed the notion that Sony and Polyphony Digital want players to spend their money on the title in order to more quickly buy new vehicles.

In light of this server outage and currency alterations, players have since taken to review aggregate websites such as Metacritic to voice their anger. As of this writing, GT7 boasts a 2.1/10 user score on Metacritic, making it one of the lowest-rated games of all-time that has been published by Sony. This score also pales in comparison to the 87/100 score that the game boasts from critics. As such, it’s clear that much of this review bombing has come in light of the recent update to Gran Turismo 7. Whether or not a new patch from Polyphony Digital will be coming soon to reverse these changes hasn’t been announced just yet, but fans are clearly trying to make their voices heard.

