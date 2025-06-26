Gran Turismo 7 Update Features Legendary Car

Although the PlayStation 5 exclusive racing game, Gran Turismo 7, launched three years ago, developer Polyphony Digital has continued to support its latest iteration with regularly released updates and brand-new content for its players to enjoy. Today’s update, simply called Update 1.60, is no different, as it brings a trio of new cars to its ever-growing lineup of vehicles, as well as new events. Additionally, like any update, it also introduces several improvements and adjustments to make the driving experience smoother.

Arguably, the most exciting additions with the new Gran Turismo 7 update are the cars. The Citroen BX 19 TRS ’87, Peugot SUV 2008 Allure ’21, and Lancia Delta HF Integrale Rally Car ’92 are all available to use in-game. The Lancia Delta HF is probably the most notable of the bunch, especially for rally enthusiasts, as it was one of the most dominant cars in the WRC in the late 80s and early 90s.

Here are the full patch notes for Gran Turismo 7 update 1.60.

Play video

The following is a list of the main features and adjustments introduced in the new update for Gran Turismo 7.

Main Features

1. Cars

The following three cars now join the lineup: Citroen BX 19 TRS ’87 (available at the Used Cars dealership) Lancia Delta HF Integrale Rally Car ’92 (available at the Legend Cars dealership) Peugeot SUV 2008 Allure ’21 (available in Brand Central)



2. Gran Turismo Sophy

Gran Turismo Sophy is now implemented in the following track layouts: Alsace Village



Please note that the ‘Gran Turismo Sophy’ mode is only available on the PlayStation®5 version of Gran Turismo 7.

3. World Circuits

These new events have been added to World Circuits: Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs Reverse Sunday Cup Colorado Springs – Lake World Rally Challenge Gr.B Watkins Glen Short Course European Sunday Cup 400



4. Café

The following Extra Menu has been added: Extra Menu No.46: Collection: Mercedes-Benz (Collector Level 50)



5. GT Auto

Car Maintenance & Service Engine Swaps are now available for the following cars (unlocked at Collector Level 50): Lexus RC F ’14 Nissan Silvia K’s Dia Selection (S13) ’90 Nissan Silvia K’s Type S (S14) ’94 Nissan Fairlady Z 300ZX TwinTurbo 2seater (Z32) ’89 Subaru BRZ S ’21



6. Scapes

“Scotland” has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Physics Simulation Model

The hybrid system on the Nissan GT-R LM NISMO ’15 has been adjusted.

We repaired a display issue with the oil pressure gauge needle on certain cars when switching to cockpit view during ‘Lobby’ multiplayer races.

A display issue with the remaining battery indicator when switching to cockpit view during Lobby multiplayer races has been fixed.

2. Controllers

We addressed an issue on Fanatec® steering wheel controllers equipped with an encoder function, where the encoder dial inputs did not work as intended.

3. Scapes

We repaired an issue where unintended spots were selectable in the following featured Curations: Chromatic Drive: Tokyo Outer Ring Road (Ichikawa) Rotate the camera vertically: Kabuki-cho



4. Localization

Various text localization issues have been addressed.

5. Others